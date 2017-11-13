The "Danube MICE Forum" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Focused on the CEE region, participants will have the chance to get acquainted with corporate buyers, MICE specialists and travel companies specialized in corporate and business travel from all over Europe.

The organiser will present some of Europe's premier destinations and venues for MICE tourism in two cities, Vienna and Bratislava, both of which will be turned into beautiful winter wonderland during Christmas market season.

MICE Partnerships advantages:

A guaranteed 20 meetings at a central location of the host city

Pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, an innovative format in an exclusive environment

Networking opportunities include reception, roundtable meetings and brainstorming sessions

Excellent seller/buyer ratio, liaise with elite buyers who have gone through a pre-qualification process in order to attend

Keynote addresses and case studies by industry experts, disclosing their insights which deliver the right perspective to be one step ahead in the MICE Industry

Networking events in a captive environment which will increase your contacts and business potential

Marketing support: News about exhibiting companies on the website and in newsletters

Benefit from a dynamic event, the balance between education and business

Who Should Attend:

Hotels

Destination management companies

Convention Bureaus

Spa resorts

Conference centres

Luxury and specialty venues

Exhibition centres

Technology solution providers

National and regional tourist offices

Resorts

Cruise lines

Airlines

Golf destinations

Event management specialists

