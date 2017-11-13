The "Danube MICE Forum" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Focused on the CEE region, participants will have the chance to get acquainted with corporate buyers, MICE specialists and travel companies specialized in corporate and business travel from all over Europe.
The organiser will present some of Europe's premier destinations and venues for MICE tourism in two cities, Vienna and Bratislava, both of which will be turned into beautiful winter wonderland during Christmas market season.
MICE Partnerships advantages:
- A guaranteed 20 meetings at a central location of the host city
- Pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, an innovative format in an exclusive environment
- Networking opportunities include reception, roundtable meetings and brainstorming sessions
- Excellent seller/buyer ratio, liaise with elite buyers who have gone through a pre-qualification process in order to attend
- Keynote addresses and case studies by industry experts, disclosing their insights which deliver the right perspective to be one step ahead in the MICE Industry
- Networking events in a captive environment which will increase your contacts and business potential
- Marketing support: News about exhibiting companies on the website and in newsletters
- Benefit from a dynamic event, the balance between education and business
Who Should Attend:
- Hotels
- Destination management companies
- Convention Bureaus
- Spa resorts
- Conference centres
- Luxury and specialty venues
- Exhibition centres
- Technology solution providers
- National and regional tourist offices
- Resorts
- Cruise lines
- Airlines
- Golf destinations
- Event management specialists
