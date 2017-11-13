Kaneka Nutrients announces The International Coenzyme Q10 Association Ninth Scientific Meeting

June 21-24, 2018 at Columbia University, NYC

PASADENA, Texas, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The International Coenzyme Q 10 Association (ICQA; http://icqaproject.org/) is a non-profit organization that fosters basic and applied biomedical research on Coenzyme Q 10 (CoQ 10 ). Their mission is to advance knowledge on basic biochemistry and molecular genetics, as well as preventive and therapeutic effects of CoQ 10 . Kaneka Nutrients (www.kanekanutrients.com) is a founding member and proud to partner with ICQA for the Ninth Scientific Meeting to be held in at Columbia University in New York City June 21 - 24, 2018.

"We have not held our Scientific Meeting in the United States in over 10 years. As such, we are excited to bring this meeting back to the United States. Previous Scientific Meetings have been held in Japan and Europe," said Dr. Plácido Navas, Chairman of The International Coenzyme Q10 Association.

Every two to three years, nearly 350+ researchers and other professionals choose to attend the ICQA International Scientific Meeting to learn about the latest advances of Conventional CoQ 10 and the Ubiquinol form of CoQ10, meet with colleagues from around the world and strike new collaborations.

The critical goals of the IQCA are to promote international collaborative research efforts to expand scientific knowledge and to optimize the use of CoQ 10 as preventative and therapeutic interventions in human health. To achieve these important goals, ICQA organizes an international scientific meeting to present cutting-edge CoQ 10 and Ubiquinol CoQ 10 research in major clinical topics including: mitochondrial and degenerative diseases, aging, cardiovascular disorders, and nutritional supplementation needs and mechanisms that can benefit people suffering these conditions.

Dr. Navas added, "As in the 2015 Bologna Scientific Meeting, exciting sessions on the areas of CoQ 10 and Ubiquinol CoQ 10 research that have advanced significantly in the last few years will be presented including: mitochondrial diseases (primarily CoQ 10 deficiency syndrome), cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and aging. There is evidence of efficacy of CoQ 10 supplementation in these conditions. Significantly, the European Medicines Agency has recently registered Ubiquinol as an orphan drug for CoQ 10 deficiency syndrome."

Mark your calendars for this important Scientific Meeting to learn about the advances of Conventional CoQ 10 and the Ubiquinol form of CoQ 10 . Visit icqaproject.org for more information and to register.

