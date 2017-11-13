Eros Now's vast content library is now available to Roku users

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, has partnered with Roku Inc., who pioneered streaming to the TV. Roku devices can now stream Eros Now's vast library of Bollywood and regional language films, TV shows, and originals at $7.99 per month in the USA, Canada and UK.

Commenting on this association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "We are happy to collaborate with a leading streaming innovator like Roku and continue our global expansion to provide seamless user experience. Eros Now's extensive premium content can now reach millions of homes across North America and the UK through the Roku platform."

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 68 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

