HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- With less than three weeks to go, the upcoming Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017 conference shared additional details from its robust agenda. At this year's event, key industry influencers, analysts and representatives from top brands including Comcast, Wells Fargo and NBCUniversal will take the stage, exploring trends, issues and challenges facing today's recruiting and talent teams.

Conference co-chair Elaine Orler shared, "By carefully curating the agenda for Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017, we've aimed to put a spotlight on topics that play in role in the everyday work of recruiters. We're excited to welcome the input and experience of major players from the across the recruiting industry and many top employer brands to help attendees understand what will best support their hiring goals. From implementing predictive analytics, to overhauling the candidate experience, each session pays careful mind to the strategies, technologies and tactics that can help organizations elevate their relationship with top talent."

During "Predictive Analytics and the Future of Talent Acquisition," industry analyst Madeline Laurano, co-founder of Aptitude Research Partners, will consider why many of today's organizations look to predictive analytics to transform their recruitment strategy and yet so few understand its practical application. Taking on this Holy Grail, Laurano will clear up the confusion around the role of predictive modeling and analytics as it relates to data-driven recruiting, and address important factors including what insight predictive analytics can offer about job candidates, how it works with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and what to consider in selecting a provider.

Other standout sessions on the agenda include "The Two Catalysts Changing Talent Acquisition That You Can't Afford to Ignore" presented by LaShonda Rahming, executive director, Talent Acquisition Infrastructure for Comcast; "Are You My Candidate?" led by Joanna Clark, recruiting manager at Wells Fargo; and "Helping Recruiters Transform into Talent Advisors" featuring Helen Lynch, director, Talent Acquisition Operations at NBCUniversal.

Building from the Comcast story, Rahming will explain how candidates' increasing expectations for a consumer-like experience and the emergence of vendors that offer more targeted and robust candidate-attractive strategies have talent acquisition teams re-evaluating their processes and systems. Clark of Wells Fargo will take attendees on a journey, exploring three critical areas of attraction and a five-step talent acquisition journey that leads to recruiting nirvana. Drawing on her efforts at NBCUniversal, Lynch will discuss the organization's goal for its recruiters to serve as talent advisors and how this supports long-term talent needs.

Created by LRP, the parent company of Human Resource Executive® magazine and producers of the world-famous HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference will take place November 28-30, 2017 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

About Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech

For decades, the Recruiting Trends Conference had attracted hundreds of recruiting professionals annually who were looking to re-energize their recruiting and sourcing practices. In 2016, LRP Conferences LLC acquired the event and co-located it with the brand-new Talent Acquisition Tech Conference. This year, the two formerly co-located events become one under a new name: Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech -- providing attendees with both the art and science of talent acquisition via pre-conference workshops, keynotes and panel discussions, and breakout sessions.