

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The latest poll conducted after Roy Moore faced allegations of sexual misconduct shows that the race has become very tough for the GOP nominee in the Alabama Special election to the Senate.



According to the results of a poll from the Republican-leaning firm JMC Analytics and Polling Sunday, Moore was trailing Democrat Doug Jones by 4 percentage points.



Jones leads Moore 48 percent to 44 percent in the survey, which was conducted between November 9 and 11.



Last week, Washington Post had carried a report in which Moore was accused of abusing a 14-year-old girl nearly four decades ago. Three other women accused him of making romantic or sexual advances on them when they were teenagers.



A former state Supreme Court chief justice, Moore has previously come under fire for controversial remarks about gays and Muslims.



Moore has been leading until the latest sex scandal surfaced, and with barely a month for the election, it will be neck-to-neck if not a clear lead for Jones in what is typically considered a safe Republican seat, reports say.



A couple of other polls conducted after the allegations also suggests that the race is close.



President Donald Trump believes Roy Moore will drop out of the Alabama Senate race if the allegations are true. Several Republican lawmakers are of the same view.



Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was the latest to join them, urging 70 year-old Moore to drop out of the special election. He suggested that the Republican leadership should consider Senator Luther Strange, who lost the Republican primary to Moore, as a write-in candidate.



But a defiant Moore says he would file a lawsuit against the 'fake news'.



The election, to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is scheduled for December 12.



