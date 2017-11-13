Gold Lakes Corp.: Gold Lakes Corp Announces Shareholder Update

BEACHWOOD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Gold Lakes Corp. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: GLLK) (OTC PINK: GLLKD), an exploration stage Blue-Sky company that specializes in acquiring and developing mining assets, would like to update shareholders.

The company is excited about continuing our work plan for the "Big Monty" Property. Mr. Vallos, President of Gold Lakes Corp., states, "The recent gold discoveries in the Abitibi Region that Harte Gold and Bonterra Resources have made, proves that we are in a region of high gold deposits, and we are on the right track."

The reverse split will allow the company to go back to the higher tier QB market and will allow the stock to trade to a broader audience of brokers. We are also pursuing potential acquisitions and Joint Ventures and will keep the investor community informed as these events occur.

The company is currently working on the Fiscal Year-End Audit, which BF Borgers, CPA is the new auditor for Gold Lakes Corp.

Further updates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

About Gold Lakes Corp. :

Gold Lakes Corp. is an exploration stage Blue Sky company that specializes in acquiring and developing mining assets. The Company primary asset is known as the "Big Monty" property, located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt region, in Ontario, Canada. The Big Monty property is bordered by producing gold mines and is situated within the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone "PDFZ" and Larder Lake Cadillac Fault Zone. For more information, please visit: www.goldlakes.com

For more information, please visit: www.goldlakes.com, or for Investor Relations contact: 216-916-9303 or email: info@goldlakes.com

