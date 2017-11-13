Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that they have been advised by their option partner, Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") of the results from surface sampling and diamond drilling at its road-accessible Trident property located in the White Gold District of the Dawson Range Gold Belt in western Yukon.

Diamond drilling in 2017 at the Trident property totaled 546.5 m in five holes. The purpose of the 2017 campaign was to test the extent of previously discovered mineralization (1.55 g/t gold and 114 g/t silver over 21.0 m in a 2013 diamond drill hole) down-dip and along strike. Trifecta's drilling yielded elevated gold and silver assays to a maximum of 2.1 g/t gold and 325 g/t silver over 1.19 metres. Significant intersections are tabulated below and a map showing drill hole locations is available on Trifecta's website.

Significant Drill Intersections - Exploits Zone, Trident Property

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)+ Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) SE-17-001 48.30 50.43 2.13 1.425 36.60 0.053 0.097 SE-17-001 88.00 93.00 5.00 0.665 21.56 0.245 0.177 SE-17-001 99.00 101.45 2.45 1.048 21.79 0.202 0.120 SE-17-002 56.46 59.36 2.90 0.419 21.22 0.005 0.108 SE-17-002 77.40 86.64 9.24 0.762 74.13 0.427 0.415 Including 80.96 82.15 1.19 2.100 325.00 0.889 1.195 SE-17-003 10.00 13.00 3.00 0.598 0.14 0.011 0.002 SE-17-004 81.18 86.35 5.17 0.534 46.42 0.608 0.492 Including 82.26 83.86 1.60 1.010 97.70 1.190 1.055 SE-17-005 70.76 77.00 6.24 0.526 23.40 0.339 0.156 SE-17-005 91.20 92.50 1.30 0.612 52.30 0.755 0.513

+ Represents the diamond drill hole sample length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the interval, except in hole SE-17-001, where true widths are estimated to be approximately 50-60%.

The 2017 drill intersections may differ from those encountered in 2013 due to reduced oxidation of the mineralized zone at depth, the presence of intense faulting, and/or structural influence.

Concurrent with the diamond drilling, Trifecta collected a total of 1158 soil samples from the property. This sampling identified large areas of anomalous lead, silver and zinc values, with scattered gold support. Anomalous soil values ranged from 200 to 1095 ppm lead, 2 to 5.4 ppm silver, 200 to 1610 ppm zinc and 20 to 52 ppb gold.

"While our initial drill program did not replicate the historic intersection, the mineralized horizons were intersected where anticipated, and the target remains open down-dip and along strike in both directions," stated Dylan Wallinger, Trifecta's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, soil sampling identified promising new targets. In particular, the roughly 2000 m long, 1000 m wide area of gold-silver-lead-zinc soil anomalies on the CH claim block could potentially suggest volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization. Follow-up work is warranted in order to determine the source of the anomalous soils and the placer gold that has been mined from creeks on the property."

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into an Option/JV with Trifecta Gold Ltd. on Metals Creek's Squid properties in Yukon. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

