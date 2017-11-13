sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,92 Euro		+0,137
+2,37 %
WKN: 500970 ISIN: DE0005009708 Ticker-Symbol: AAH 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
AHLERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AHLERS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,81
5,99
15:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AHLERS AG
AHLERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AHLERS AG5,92+2,37 %