2017-11-13

Ahlers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of

disclosure / German: April 11, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 11,

2018 German:

http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations/finanzberi

cht/ZwB_Q1_2018_deutsch.pdf English:

http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations_en/finanzb

erichte_en/ZwB_Q1_2018_englisch.pdf



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: October 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: October

10, 2018 German:

http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations/finanzberi

cht/ZwB_Q3_2018_deutsch.pdf English:

http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations_en/finanzb

erichte_en/ZwB_Q3_2018_englisch.pdf



Language: English

Company: Ahlers AG

Elverdisser Straße 313

32052 Herford

Germany

Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com



