DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ahlers AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ahlers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-13 / 14:56
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ahlers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of
disclosure / German: April 11, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 11,
2018 German:
http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations/finanzberi
cht/ZwB_Q1_2018_deutsch.pdf English:
http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations_en/finanzb
erichte_en/ZwB_Q1_2018_englisch.pdf
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: October 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: October
10, 2018 German:
http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations/finanzberi
cht/ZwB_Q3_2018_deutsch.pdf English:
http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations_en/finanzb
erichte_en/ZwB_Q3_2018_englisch.pdf
Language: English
Company: Ahlers AG
Elverdisser Straße 313
32052 Herford
Germany
Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com
