Andersen Global continues its expansion in Spain by way of a Collaboration Agreement with Euskaltax, a tax and legal firm in Bilbao. The addition of Euskaltax extends Andersen Global's presence in the Iberian region and enhances the provision of best-in-class service in Spain.

"The collaboration with Andersen Global positions us to provide our clients with the highest caliber solutions," said Asier Guezuraga, Founding Partner of Euskaltax. "Independence and transparency are of utmost importance to us, and we look forward to working with individuals with whom we have chemistry and share these core values."

Euskaltax was founded as a tax, legal and commercial advisory firm in 1998. The firm specializes in tax services for both corporations and individuals including succession planning, personal income tax planning, corporate restructuring, tax planning, indirect taxation such as VAT, and mergers acquisitions.

"Our relationship with Euskaltax enriches our existing team and footprint in Iberia. The mutual collaboration allows us to increase our capabilities in additional territories," added Jaime Olleros, Managing Partner of Andersen Tax Legal in Spain. "I look forward to working closely with Euskaltax and ensuring our clients receive seamless service at the highest level."

"Our team in Europe continues to grow in size and depth," remarked Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz. "With the addition of Euskaltax, we will have nearly 300 people in Iberia. Bilbao, a prosperous, industrial port city in Northern Spain, will play an important role in our business development efforts across Europe, and provides us with added opportunity for growth."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,300 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 76 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

