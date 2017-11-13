Supermicro Showcases Industry's Most Advanced and Optimized NVIDIA GPU Systems at SC17

Delivering best-in-class features including next-generation NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink support, maximum GPU density and global service, Supermicro GPU-optimized systems are ideal for Deep Learning, AI, and big data analytic applications

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today is showcasing GPU server platforms that support NVIDIATeslaV100 PCI-E and V100 SXM2 GPU accelerators at SuperComputing 2017 (SC17) in the Colorado Convention Center, Booth 1611, November 13-16.

Similar to last year, Supermicro is supporting the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in the SC17 Student Cluster Competition. As the defending champions of the competition, the USTC team is building their cluster this year based on Supermicro's powerful 7049GP-TRT systems each equipped with the latest NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs.

For maximum acceleration of highly parallel applications like artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, autonomous vehicle systems, energy and engineering/science, Supermicro's new 4U system with next-generation NVIDIA NVLink' interconnect technology is optimized for overall performance. The SuperServer 4028GR-TVRT supports eight NVIDIA Tesla V100 SXM2 GPU accelerators with maximum GPU-to-GPU bandwidth for HPC clusters and hyper-scale workloads. Incorporating the latest NVIDIA NVLink technology with over five times the bandwidth of PCI-E 3.0, this system features independent GPU and CPU thermal zones to ensure uncompromised performance and stability under the most demanding workloads.

Similarly, the performance optimized 4U SuperServer 4028GR-TRT2 system can support up to 10 PCI-E Tesla V100 accelerators with Supermicro's innovative and GPU-optimized single root complex PCI-E design, which dramatically improves GPU peer-to-peer communication performance. For even greater density, the SuperServer 1029GQ-TRT supports up to four PCI-E Tesla V100 GPU accelerators in only 1U of rack space.

"Supermicro designs the most application-optimized GPU systems and offers the widest selection of GPU-optimized servers and workstations in the industry," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Our high performance computing solutions enable deep learning, engineering and scientific fields to scale out their compute clusters to accelerate their most demanding workloads and achieve fastest time-to-results with maximum performance per watt, per square foot and per dollar. With our latest innovations incorporating the new NVIDIA V100 PCI-E and V100 SXM2 GPUs in performance-optimized 1U and 4U systems with next-generation NVLink, our customers can accelerate their applications and innovations to help solve the world's most complex and challenging problems."

"Supermicro's new high-density servers are optimized to fully leverage the new NVIDIA Tesla V100 data center GPUs to provide enterprise and HPC customers with a new level of computing efficiency," said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. "The new SuperServers deliver dramatically higher throughput for compute-intensive data analytics, deep learning and scientific applications while minimizing power consumption."

With the convergence of Big Data Analytics, the latest NVIDIA GPU architectures, and improved Machine Learning algorithms, Deep Learning applications require the processing power of multiple GPUs that must communicate efficiently and effectively to expand the GPU network. Supermicro's single-root GPU system allows multiple NVIDIA GPUs to communicate efficiently to minimize latency and maximize throughput as measured by the NCCL P2PBandwidthTest.

For comprehensive information on Supermicro NVIDIA GPU system product lines, please go to https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/gpu.cfm.

