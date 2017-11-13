Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 13-Nov-2017 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Elizaveta Nenasheva 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with the following person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Bratukhin, Member of the Board of Directors of the issuer b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0007288411 b) Nature of the Sale transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 11 249 31 RUB 11 244 25 RUB 11 243 8 RUB 11 242 25 RUB 11 241 18 RUB 11 241 35 RUB 11 240 69 RUB 11 240 5 RUB 11 240 1 RUB 11 239 20 RUB 11 239 70 RUB 11 237 25 RUB 11 237 80 RUB 11 235 24 RUB 11 234 25 RUB 11 233 80 RUB 11 230 10 RUB 11 229 49 d) Aggregated information 600 Shares - Aggregated volume RUB 6,742,632 - Price e) Date of the 2017-11-09 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS» ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 4840 End of Announcement EQS News Service 628451 13-Nov-2017

November 13, 2017 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)