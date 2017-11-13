The expansion plan also aims to increase the average module power up to over 400 W. The factory, located in Novocheboksarsk, produces 72-cells HJT monofacial and bifacial modules.

Russian solar module producer and project developer Hevel Solar, a joint venture between Russian industrial conglomerate Renova Group and nanotechnologies provider JSC Rusnano, announced it will increase the annual production capacity of its PV panel factory in Novocheboksarsk, in the Chuvash Republic, Russia, from 160 MW currently to 250 MW by the end of this year.

