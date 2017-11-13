New Identifier For Downtown Des Moines Launches

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Greater Des Moines Partnership has launched a new identifier for Downtown Des Moines: Downtown DSM USA.

The Partnership launched the DSM USA identifier earlier this year for Greater Des Moines (DSM) to communicate the region's story with one voice. As the region's core, the new Downtown identifier is closely tied to the region's identifier. The Downtown DSM USA identifier is the result of significant quantitative and qualitative research. The Partnership used those findings to drive new creative direction in communicating about Downtown DSM.

"The research-based identifier communicates that Downtown DSM is fresh and contemporary," said Tiffany Tauscheck, Chief Communications Officer at The Partnership. "Portraying Downtown as active, cultural and diverse is key in attracting talent to the region."

Downtown DSM USA is experiencing rapid growth. More than 40 development projects are underway or recently completed adding to Downtown DSM's vibrancy and world-class experience. More than 10,000 people live and more than 80,000 people work in Downtown DSM. According to the U.S Census Bureau, DSM has grown by 32 percent in population since 2000, outpacing Midwest metros including Omaha, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Chicago, St. Louis and Milwaukee. This growth has included an influx of young professionals and has coincided with strategic initiatives to build the Downtown DSM core. The new DSM USA and Downtown DSM USA identifiers will be used to help communicate that growth and cultivate further talent attraction.

Once complete next week, the entire research and activation process will have taken two years. This process coincides with the launch of the newDowntown Community Alliance website, downtownDSMUSA.com.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,000 Regional Business Members and 320 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobsand promotes Des Moines as the best place to build a business, a careerand a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

