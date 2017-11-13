Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The Company has signed an agreement on 13 November, 2017 with the Ministry of Energy, on consumer education and counselling, on the basis of which the Company undertakes to educate and consult energy consumers on increasing energy efficiency issues directly or through other means of consumer education and consulting.



The most important educational and consulting measures planned by the Company are publication of information on energy saving themes, comparative analysis of consumers, events and initiatives on energy saving, and consumer counselling on energy saving.



The agreements with the energy companies are one of the measures indicated into the Law on Efficiency Increase of Usage of Energy. It is calculated that these agreements will help to save around 3 TWh (terawatt hours) of the final energy untill 2020. After the implementation of all measures indicated into the Law, Lithuania is planning to save 11,674 TWh of the final energy untill 2020.



