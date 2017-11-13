Telenor: New Board Director of Telenor ASA

The Nomination Committee has nominated René Obermann as new member of the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA, effective 1 January 2018. The nomination comes in accordance to the announcement from the committee in May which states the intention to nominate a new member to the Board of Directors during autumn 2017.

René Obermann has broad experience from the telecom industry, most recently as the CEO of Ziggo, the largest cable telecom company in the Netherlands. Obermann has also been the CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG from 2006-2013. Obermann's career includes CEO roles at T-Mobile International and before that at Hutchison Mobilfunk Germany (formerly branded as ABC Telekom which he had founded in 1986). He has also served as the Vice President of the German Federal Association for Information Technology, Telecommunications and New Media from 2007-2013.

René Obermann is a partner at Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm based in the US. Obermann was born in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 1963. He currently lives in London and Berlin.

The nomination will be on the agenda when the Corporate Assembly of Telenor ASA meets on Thursday 16 November.

In addition to Obermann, the Telenor ASA Board will then consist of:

Gunn Wærsted (chairperson)

Jørgen Kildahl

Jacob Aqraou

Sally Davis

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

Grethe Viksaas

Roger Rønning (employee representative)

Harald Stavn (employee representative)

Sabah Qayyum (employee representative)

Contact:

Anders Skjævestad

Chairperson of the Corporate Assembly and of the Nomination Committee at Telenor ASA

Mobile: +47 934 07 403

Severin Roald

SVP Corporate Communications

Telenor Group

Email: severin.roald@telenor.com (mailto:severin.roald@telenor.com)

Mobile: +47 920 30 033





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Telenor via Globenewswire

