Supermicro Unveils New HPC Solutions at SC17

2U NVMe Storage at 18 Million IOPs with Latency under 10 microseconds, BigTwin, SuperBlade and All-Flash NVMe systems Optimized to Deliver Maximum Performance-per-Square-Foot, Performance-per-Watt and Performance-per-Dollar

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today is introducing the industry's broadest selection of new high-performance computing (HPC) solutions at SuperComputing 2017 (SC17) in the Colorado Convention Center, Booth 1611, November 13-16.

"Supermicro offers the best selection of leading HPC optimized servers in the industry as evidenced by the recent selection of our twin architecture by the NASA Center for Climate Simulation (NCCS)," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Our BigTwin' system features four dual-processor (DP) nodes with 24 DIMMs each in a 2U system optimized for performance, efficiency and cost. For an even higher density solution, our 8U SuperBladesupports up to 20 DP blade servers with integrated high-speed OPA, EDR, or 25G Ethernet interconnects. In addition, our all-flash NVMe systems are designed for the future of high-performance storage delivering up to 18 million IOPs with latency under 10 microseconds. And our new 1U system with a half-petabyte of high-performance NVMe SSD storage capacity is available in volume this quarter."

Delivering the highest performance and efficiency of any 2U 4-node design, the Supermicro BigTwin' system supports the full range of IntelXeonScalable processors, fully exploits all memory channels with a maximum of 24 DIMMs per node, and offers options for all-flash NVMe or hybrid NVMe/SAS3 drive bays. Depending on configuration, each node features dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors (up to 28 cores, 205W TDP per CPU), 24 DIMMs for up to 3TB of DDR4-2666MHz registered ECC memory, up to 6 hot-swap NVMe or SAS3 drives, up to three PCI-E 3.0 slots including support for a flexible SIOM module enabling 100G/40G/25G/10G/1G networking options and redundant 2200W/2600W Titanium Level (96%+) digital power supplies.

Supermicro is also showcasing the 8U X11 SuperBlade a very high density and high performance solution for HPC applications. This scalable, modular solution supports up to 20 IntelXeon Scalable processor based DP blade servers, ten Intel Xeon Scalable Processor based 4-socket blade servers, or 20 Intel Xeon-Phi (codename Knights Mill) based blade servers. The next-generation IntelXeon-Phi' processor-based blade not only supports higher memory bandwidth and capacity, but also supports higher TDP processors up to 320 watts with hybrid cooling. It includes a low-latency high-throughput 100G Intel Omni-Path (OPA) mezzanine card and supports an additional PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for another OPA card. Support for six DIMM slots, two M.2 SATA3 and two SATA3 SSDs make the Xeon-Phi based blade an exceptional solution for today's performance intensive applications.

The DP blades support Xeon Scalable processors up to 205W TDP and include up 2TB of memory in 16 DIMM slots, up to four additional M.2 NVMe drives and up to three hot-plug drives with two NVMe drives optional. The 4-socket blades include 48 DIMM slots for exceptional memory density for in-memory database applications and HPC. Additionally, it includes up to eight NVMe hot-plug drives and up to eight M.2 NVMe on two mezzanine cards. The 8U SuperBlade solutions include high-performance, low latency, maximized throughput switching including EDR, OPA or four 25G Ethernet switches. Integrated Battery Backup Modules (BBP) improve reliability and data protection while eliminating the need for high-cost datacenter UPS systems. Optimized power supplies and cooling fans enable the system to support free-air cooling bringing a reduction to the total cost of ownership (TCO).

For high-performance storage, Supermicro's new all-flash NVMe' 1U JBOF (Just a Bunch Of Flash) and 1U SuperServer with support for 32 hot-swap U.2 or Intel "ruler" NVMe SSDs more than triples the all-flash storage density of previous 1U solutions and will provide Petabyte scale storage in a single 1U system in the near future. The new 1U all-NVMe Storage Servers and JBOF disaggregate storage into shared pools that are rapidly becoming the preferred hardware infrastructure for demanding Big Data analytics applications such as autonomous driving and real-time financial fraud detection. Up to 12 hosts can be directly connected to the 1U pooled NVMe storage. Alternatively, for customers who want to deploy an NVMe over Fabric (NVMeoF) solution, hundreds of hosts can be connected to the pooled high-performance NVMe storage over Ethernet with extremely high data transfer throughput up to 64GB per second.

From its impressive multi-processor (MP) portfolio, Supermicro is demonstrating the SuperServer 2049U-TR4, which is a four-socket Ultra server that supports four Intel Xeon Scalable processors, up to 6TB of memory, 24 hot-swap 2.5" drives (up to 4 NVMe), 11 PCI-E 3.0 slots, and flexible networking options in a 2U form factor. SAP HANA certification for Supermicro's MP portfolio is in development and expected in 2018.

For comprehensive information on all Supermicro server, storage and networking product lines, please go to https://www.supermicro.com/products/index.cfm.

