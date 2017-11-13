sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.11.2017 | 15:48
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 13

13 November 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Notification of Transactions of Persons Closely Associated with Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Crystal Amber Fund announces that it has been advised that Mr Juan Morera, an employee of the Company's Investment Adviser, has sold a total of 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following the transactions, Mr Morera holds 50,643 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.05 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMr Juan Morera
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEmployee of Investment Adviser
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
ai)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED, ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
bi)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares
ci)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
£1.93		Volume(s)
5,000
di)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
5,000
£1.93
£9,650
ei)Date of the transaction9 November 2017
fi)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market
aii)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED, ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
bii)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares
cii)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
£1.89		Volume(s)
5,000
dii)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
5,000
£1.89
£9,450
eii)Date of the transaction13 November 2017
fii)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
William Collins (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080

© 2017 PR Newswire