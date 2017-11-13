Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 November 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Notification of Transactions of Persons Closely Associated with Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Crystal Amber Fund announces that it has been advised that Mr Juan Morera, an employee of the Company's Investment Adviser, has sold a total of 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following the transactions, Mr Morera holds 50,643 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.05 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.