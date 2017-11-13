Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2017) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) today announced that Jose Vizquerra-Benavides has resigned from the board of directors and will continue his support as a member of Palamina's advisory board. Palamina thanks Mr Vizquerra-Benavides for his support and advice as a director and welcome him as an advisor. Mr. Alistair Waddell, a director of Palamina, has agreed to become a member of the audit committee and assume Mr. Vizquerra-Benavides responsibilities.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina is directed by a group of proven mine finders focused on securing mining assets in the America's with the potential to host significant gold deposits. Palamina has acquired the application rights to six areas in the Puno gold belt and one project in the coastal I.O.C.G. belt in Southern Peru and holds 100% interest in one exploration project in Mexico. Palamina has 22,574,713 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Thomson, President

Phone: (416) 204-7536

or visit www.palamina.com

