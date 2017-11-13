trade.io Announces Strategic Technical Alliance with Financial Technology Giant Modulus in Support of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives

ZUG, Switzerland, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Highly anticipated ICO,trade.ioannounced it has licensed advanced technology from Modulus, a leading provider of financial technology products for over 20 years. Modulus has provided its services to The Nasdaq Stock Market, Microsoft, and Google, amongst many other top names, in addition to millions of individual investors and traders around the world.

The arrangement providestrade.iothe ability to tap intoModulus'expertise and innovative technology as it completes the build out of its platform & exchange. From aModulusstandpoint, it allows them to supporttrade.io's team which includes expertise in blockchain & artificial intelligence.

Richard Gardner, Founder & CEO ofModuluson the partnership, "The general trend in the financial industry is undoubtedly moving towards blockchain technology. We were impressed withtrade.io's experience and approach in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and high performance computing, all of which align with the core competencies of Modulus."

Charles Voltron, Chief Technology Officer attrade.iocommented, "In working with Modulus previously on a few projects, I can vouch for the fact they are best of breed in terms of financial technology and innovation, and our entire development team is excited to be working with their company going forward," Voltron concluded. "While blockchain development in finance has grown by leaps and bounds, we're still in its infancy stage, andtrade.iois becoming more and more one of the preeminent firms in this space."

trade.io's pre-ICO has begun and will run untilNovember 25th, with the ICO startingNovember 28th until December 15th. Visit trade.io to sign up for information.