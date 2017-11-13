CUI Global Inc. Announces its 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on December 1st at its New Houston Facility

TUALATIN, Oregon, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI), will hold its 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting at 5:00 pm CST on Friday, December 1, 2017 at its new Orbital Gas Systems, North America, Inc. facility, located at 1924 Aldine Western Road, Houston, Texas 77038 for the following purposes:

Election of six directors to hold office until the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; Ratification of the appointment of Perkins & Company, P.C. of the BDO Seidman Alliance as the Company's independent registered public accountant for the year ending December 31, 2017 ; Advisory approval of the company's executive compensation (Say-on-Pay); To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The Board of Directors ("the board") will hold its annual meeting at the same Houston location. The board agenda includes the appointment of a new independent director to fill a vacancy on the board who will serve until the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The intended appointee is a veteran gas/energy executive with significant experience in finance, administration, operations, human resources, corporate development, and natural gas/energy marketing. He has consented to serve and a majority of the board has interviewed and designated approval of his appointment to fill the vacancy.

The new director will be an independent director within the meaning of Rule 5605(a)(2) of the NASDAQ Stock Market and will serve as the fourth independent director on the Nominating Committee with Messers Rooney, Price and Lambrecht.

Director Paul White abstained from this nominating process and stepped down from the Nominating Committee during his temporary assignment at our U.K. facility.

About CUI Global, Inc.

Delivering Innovative Technologies for an Interconnected World . . . . .

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact: CUI Global, Inc. Jeff Schnabel Main: 503-612-2300 press@cuiglobal.com External IR contact: LHA Investor Relations Sanjay M. Hurry 212-838-3777 cuiglobal@lhai.com

