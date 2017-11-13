According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the English language training (ELT) Market in Chinais expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 22% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'ELT Market in China 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecast for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the ELT Market in China into the following segments based on the method of learning:

Classroom-based learning

Online learning

Blended learning

Classroom-based learning

The most dominant form of learning in the ELT market in China is classroom-based learning. This method requires a physical classroom setting and involves face-to-face interaction between students and instructors. Different types of english language courses are provided by various vendors in the classroom by setting up private schools. The Beijing New Oriental Foreign Language School at Yangzhou provides classroom-based training for students.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for K12 and higher education research, "In the institutional learner segment, the most predominantly used models are the classroom-based models. But, online and blended form of learning are a major competitor to this method of teaching. There is a steady increase in deployment of online and blended learning models because of the rise in Internet penetration alongside the emergence of on-the-go learning."

Online learning

In China, the ELT market by online learning is gaining traction. This is owing to the numerous benefits such as easy availability of a variety of courses online, low training costs, increased flexibility, and a comfortable learning environment offered by method of online learning. Vendors such as New Oriental Education Technology Group and EF Education First provide online courses that guide learners in an orderly manner. Additionally, due to the emergence of mobile learning and internet penetration in Chinese economies, there is a steady rise in enrollment in online ELT in the market.

"To meet international standards in terms of employment, students are enrolling in online ELT programs to boost their skills. Numerous english language tutoring service providers offer training courses to help students score well in entrance examinations such IELTS and TOEFL. Vendors such as Pearson ELT and New Oriental Education Technology Group offer test preparation courses that enable students to focus on entrance tests of Chinese Universities," says Jhansi

Blended learning

During the forecast period, the ELT market in China by blended learning is predicted to witness rapid growth. The rising need for personalized learning among students and the necessity for effective learning methodology are the major factors catering to the growth of the market. Blended learning consists of a mixture of two or more learning methods.

Classroom-based learning and online learning is the most prominently used combination of learning methods. Several vendors operating in the ELT market in China provide blended modes of learning to learners opting for ELT. This is due to the importance of the blended learning approach and its numerous benefits.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Berlitz

ChinaEDU

Disney English

EF Education First

iTutorGroup

New Oriental Education Technology Group

Pearson ELT

Sprout4Future

TAL Education Group

Xueda Education Group

