New LENS System Enables Affordable Additive Subtractive Processing of Reactive Metals

Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics and 3D printed metals announced today that the company will showcase its new controlled atmosphere LENS 3D Hybrid Machine Tool at the FormNext Conference held November 14-17, in Frankfurt, Germany. The industry first and only LENS 3D Hybrid System enables additive and subtractive processing of aluminum, titanium and other reactive metals all in one affordable machine tool platform. Optomec will be located in Hall 3.0, Stand G88.

The LENS 3D Hybrid Controlled Atmosphere System includes a hermetically sealed upper chamber and gas purification system to extend hybrid manufacturing capabilities for reactive materials such as aluminum and titanium. Photo courtesy of Optomec.

Optomec LENS systems are the leading Directed Energy Deposition (DED) solution on the market, with nearly 100 installations. The new LENS 3D Machine Tool Series (MTS) low-cost products enable 3D printed metal solutions at roughly 1/3 the price of powder bed based systems, in terms of equipment cost, powder cost and throughput, and further have the benefit of enabling high ROI applications such as Repair and Wear Coatings.

The Optomec LENS 3D MTS combines a high-quality CNC platform with industry-proven LENS technology to bring metal additive manufacturing capabilities to a broader market. The Series includes four models each designed to reduce manufacturing process times and costs while enabling improved end product performance. The LENS 3D MTS Additive modelprovides high-value, open atmosphere processing at the lowest cost. With International pricing starting below 250,000 and a large work envelope of 500 x 300 x 500 mm, this machine is a breakthrough both in pricing and functionality. The second in the series is the LENS 3D MTS Hybrid model, which combines additive and subtractive open atmosphere processing on the same machine at a price point below 300,000. The third is the controlled atmosphere LENS 3D MTS Additive modelwhichseals the build envelop in an argon glovebox to extend processing capabilities for reactive metals such as titanium and aluminum, at less than €400,000. Rounding out the series is the industry first and only controlled atmosphere LENS 3D Hybrid modelwhich enables additive and subtractive processing of titanium, aluminum and other reactive metals in a single machine tool at a price point below 450,000.

"The market reaction to the LENS 3D Machine Tool series has been outstanding," said Ken Vartanian, VP of Marketing at Optomec. "Since its introduction a little over a year ago, Optomec has received orders from industrial and academic customers around the world. We are pleased that our strategy to make metal additive manufacturing affordable is resonating."

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has sold more than 300 systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy, Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.

LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of Sandia National Laboratories. Aerosol Jet and Optomec are registered trademarks of Optomec Inc.

