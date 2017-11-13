Simulator Hire Company PSW Events Ltd. is Now Accepting Bookings for Upcoming Corporate Christmas Events

PSW Events Offers Event Entertainment, Simulators, and Ride Equipment for a Variety of Occasions

BURWELL, CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / The founders of PSW Events Ltd., a simulator hire company based in Cambridge, are pleased to announce that they are now accepting bookings for their clients' upcoming Christmas events.

To learn more about the virtual reality sports entertainment company and check out their selection of simulators, ride equipment and more, please visit http://www.pswevents.com.

To celebrate the launch of the holiday bookings, which are ideal for corporate entertainment events, PSW Events are offering their valued clients a special discount. Those who wish to book their Christmas event with party entertainment equipment from PSW Events may quote DEC17SAVE during the ordering process, and they will receive a 20 percent reduction to any given quote.

"We will also be happy to beat our competitors with like for like simulators and sports entertainment," noted a company spokesperson.

From sports simulators including cycling, golf, cricket, baseball, and racing simulators like F1 racing and multi-player racing, to arcade machines, exhibition stand games, and more, PSW Events has a large inventory of fun games and entertainment for a wide variety of events.

The timing for the start of the holiday bookings and the accompanying discount could not be any better; the holiday season is coming up fast and across the UK, business owners are looking for fun and unique ways to reward their employees for their hard work.

With over 25 years of experience within the corporate entertainment field, PSW Events has an excellent track record and the ability to work within any given budget.

"In a fast paced and rapidly growing industry we have an unparalleled portfolio of sporting simulators and entertainment equipment along with a database of international operators supplying some of the world's finest corporate entertainment hire events each year," the spokesperson noted, adding that the friendly and experienced team from PSW Events truly has a real passion for corporate entertainment.



To view the video, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGEkPvW6WtM

About PSW Events Ltd.:

PSW Events Ltd. are a Corporate Event Hire company established in 1986 that supplies event entertainment, simulators and ride equipment worldwide for a whole variety of occasions. Their entertainment services have been well used by many blue chip companies offering short term exhibition solutions and product promotions to long term strategic planning for product launches, staff reward schemes and engaging advertising campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.pswevents.com.

PSW Events Ltd.

The Old Chapel, 36 North Street

Burwell, Cambridge

CB25 0BA

Contact:

Shaun Warren

sales@pswevents.co.uk

01638 601720

SOURCE: PSW Events Ltd.