CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise Network Continues Expansion With New Store in Minnetonka, MN

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is expanding as the largest and fastest growing repair franchise network in North America with a new store in Minnetonka, MN. The CPR franchise congratulates store owners Andre and Valerie Wanzenreid and Andrew Strandquist on the opening of their new CPR store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Minnetonka, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/minnetonka-mn/.

"We're looking forward to expanding CPR's presence in Minnesota with Andre, Valerie, and Andrew," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "They all bring valuable experience both in and outside the CPR network which makes them a wonderful asset to our store network."

Conveniently located near the Ridgedale Shopping Center, CPR Minnetonka will provide a variety of device repairs, but specifically specializes in phone, tablet, computer, and drone repair solutions. With over 10 years of device repair experience at the Minnetonka location, Andre, Valerie, and Andrew are looking forward to providing exceptional services at affordable prices for their customers.

"Our team is very excited to continue growing our business with the CPR network," said the Minnetonka group. "We have such a talented staff and are passionate about providing the best repair solutions to people in the area."

With lifelong roots in the Minnesota area, as well as an additional CPR location under their ownership, Andre, Valerie, and Andrew are well-experienced in the technology business. The three franchise owners also own another CPR location on the University of Minnesota campus. The opening of CPR Minnetonka will mark the tenth Cell Phone Repair location in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro area. CPR Cell Phone Repair also proudly holds the title as the largest device repair company in Minnesota.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Minnetonka is located at:

13181 Ridgedale Dr.

Minnetonka, MN 55305

Please contact the store at 612-268-2600 or via email: repairs@cpr-minnetonka.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/minnetonka-mn/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Bill Bishilany

bbishilany@merrymtg.com

216.674.0645 x649

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair