Snupit Announces the Release of a New eBook Titled "Ultimate Guide to Home Renovation"

The New Educational eBook Can Be Downloaded at No Cost on the Snupit Website

KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Snupit, an online service that connects people in South Africa with the professionals they need for a variety of tasks, is pleased to announce the launch of a new free eBook that details everything people need to know about a home renovation.

To learn more about the new eBook, which is titled "Ultimate Guide to Home Renovation," and download a copy at no cost, please check out https://www.snupit.co.za/service-guides/home-renovation.

As the company founder, Avinash Samlall noted, the new eBook is an invaluable resource for homeowners.

"Thinking about renovating your home? Then this comprehensive guide is for you," Samlall noted, adding that as home renovation is all too often no simple task.

"Thankfully, we've collected everything we've learnt from years of dealing with customers and contractors to help you avoid the mistakes that cost you time and money and give you renovator's regret."

The guide will teach readers a number of important points, including which renovations typically add the greatest value to a home, as well as when it's wise to hire a pro versus tackling a job as a DIY project.

The "Ultimate Guide to Home Renovation" also includes sections on budgeting and planning for a renovation, which will definitely be useful for homeowners who are trying to keep the project as affordable and stress-free as possible.

For homeowners who are in the process of gathering multiple quotes from suppliers, the book offers helpful advice on how to evaluate these figures. The eBook also advises people how to prepare their house for the renovation so they and the home are ready on the first day, as well as how to work with the suppliers who are there.

About Snupit:

Founded in 2012, Snupit is an online service that connects customers who need to get things done with the best professionals who can help. From builders and painters to DSTV Installers and accountants, Snupit helps thousands of customers find the right professional for their project in over 300 categories. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a reliable and trusted building contractor to renovate their offices after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed. People can learn more about the Snupit at https://www.snupit.co.za.

