13.11.2017
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of INC Research Holdings, Inc. ("INC Research" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INCR). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/incr.

The investigation concerns whether INC Research and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2017, INC Research and inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv Health") announced the completion of a merger between the two companies. On November 9, 2017, INC Research reported its first financial results after combining with inVentiv Health. The Company's combined results were negatively impacted by merger-related expenses, an impairment charge and increased amortization expenses. Following this news, INC Research stock dropped $16.35 per share, or 28.43%, to close at $41.15 on November 9, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of INC Research, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/incr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE