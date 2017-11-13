Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of INC Research Holdings, Inc. ("INC Research" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INCR). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/incr.

The investigation concerns whether INC Research and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2017, INC Research and inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv Health") announced the completion of a merger between the two companies. On November 9, 2017, INC Research reported its first financial results after combining with inVentiv Health. The Company's combined results were negatively impacted by merger-related expenses, an impairment charge and increased amortization expenses. Following this news, INC Research stock dropped $16.35 per share, or 28.43%, to close at $41.15 on November 9, 2017.

