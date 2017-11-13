BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV increased by 2.1% during the month of October (in GBP terms).



The performance of the energy and mining sectors were broadly positive during the month. The energy sector was supported by an improvement in oil prices, which continued to strengthen in October with Brent and West Texas International (WTI) finishing the month +7.6% and +5.2% higher at $61/bbl and $54/bbl respectively. The spread between Brent and WTI widened during the month primarily due to increased geo-political tensions in the Middle East, as relations between the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan region continued to deteriorate. Whilst higher oil prices provided a constructive backdrop, the energy equities did not deliver the same level of upside, as investors appeared to question whether the current price level is sustainable.



For the mining sector, mined commodity performance was generally positive. Base metals performed strongly during the month, with nickel, zinc, copper and aluminium increasing by +17.7%, +3.6%, +6.0% and +3.0% respectively. On the other hand, bulk commodities came under moderate pressure with the price of iron ore falling modestly by 1.1%. The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China took place during the month. Key takeaways for us included the fact that the outlook for China's economy remains robust and the Leadership have a clear plan; tackling pollution remains a key priority and supply side reforms are likely to continue. Elsewhere in the mining space, London Metal Exchange week, the largest annual meeting of mined commodity producers and consumers, also took place at the end of the month. Electric vehicles and battery materials emerged as the key theme, with lithium, cobalt and nickel being the main metals of focus. This positive sentiment saw a rally in the volume of nickel traded in both London and Shanghai, with the price of nickel gaining +17.7% over the month.





All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.