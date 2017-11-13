

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) confirmed that Shell Energy Holdings Australia Limited ('SEHAL') has upsized its agreement to sell shares in Woodside Petroleum Limited. A total of 111.8 million shares were agreed to be sold, representing 13.28% of the issued share capital of Woodside and the entirety of SEHAL's total shareholding in Woodside, for total pre-tax proceeds of $2.7 billion or A$3.5 billion.



Completion is expected to take place on November 14, 2017, with settlement expected on November 16, 2017.



