KISSIMMEE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Protein Plus, LLC, a leading producer of peanut and peanut-based products for the health and fitness, food, and confectionary industries, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the SOHO Expo, December 2 - 3, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center located at 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, in Kissimmee Florida. Show attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #106 to see the complete line of Protein Plus products and try free samples. Orders placed at the show will also receive a special 15 percent discount, plus distributor contribution.

Protein Plus is a top producer of high-quality defatted peanut flour, powdered peanut butter, and roasted peanut oil. Its powdered peanut butter is used as the core ingredient of several leading powdered peanut butter brands. The company recently introduced Protein Energy Power®, a great tasting, natural peanut protein powder drink, which is growing rapidly in popularity with consumers.

"Peanuts are high in protein, rich in vitamins and minerals, and are naturally cholesterol and gluten free. They add a nutritional boost as well as great flavor when used as an ingredient in cooking or baking, mixed or sprinkled on prepared foods, or consumed as a protein or meal replacement drink," said Allen Conger Jr. President of Protein Plus, LLC. "We continue to expand our product line with healthy and great tasting products to meet the diverse nutritional needs of a variety of consumers. We have customers including professional athletes, nutritionists, personal trainers, health and fitness enthusiasts, type 1 diabetics, and people with serious illnesses to those that simply want to lose weight, and cook and eat healthier. We look forward to working with more food companies and retail partners to make our peanut-based protein products more widely available."

Consumers can purchase Protein Plus peanut flour in 16 ounce and 32 ounces packages, while food and confectionary providers can purchase 12 percent and 28 percent fat, light and dark roast flour offered in 25 lb. vacuum packed boxes, 50 lb. paper bags and 1,600 lb. super sacks.

Protein Energy Power can be mixed in eight ounces of water or milk for a great tasting snack or meal replacement. It contains 17 grams of peanut protein per serving, is high in fiber, low in sodium, and cholesterol free. It also contains 25 essential vitamins and minerals, as well as a probiotic blend to aid with digestion. It is genetically modified organism (GMO) free and contains no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no artificial sweeteners. Protein Energy Power comes in four flavors including original, chocolate, honey and banana, and is currently available in 1.81/1.85 pound containers offering 20 servings, or 1.44/1.48 ounce single serve packets.

Both Protein Energy Power and Protein Plus' Peanut Flour are available online at Amazon.com. Protein Energy Power can also be purchased through the company website, www.proteinplusflour.com and select retailers including Publix grocery stores.

SOHO Expo is a natural products industry trade show and convention produced since 1971 by SENPA, a non-profit trade association. For more information about SOHO Expo, please visit https://www.senpa.org/soho-expo.html.

About Protein Plus, LLC

Headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, the heart of peanut country, Protein Plus, LLC is a leading producer of peanut and peanut-based products for the health and fitness, food, and confectionary industries. The company provides top quality defatted peanut flour, peanut butter powder, roasted peanut oil, and Protein Energy Power™, a great tasting, natural peanut protein powder drink. More information about Protein Plus can be found at www.proteinplusflour.com or by calling (229)423-5528. Also follow the company on Facebook www.facebook.com/proteinplusllc and Twitter www.twitter.com/proteinplusllc for product information, recipes and giveaways.

Protein Energy Power is a registered trademark of Protein Plus, LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.

