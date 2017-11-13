Bloomberg BNEF ranks LONGI Solar as World No.2 by Financial Health

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg New Energy Finance is a leading provider of global PV business dynamics and financial information. Its PV Module Maker Tiering System is an important basis for global PV industry insiders to make decisions. Two of the most important evaluation criteria are "bankability" and "financial health".

According to the latest 2017Q2 rating report, LONGi Solar, which only entered the module market two years ago, is put on the list of "global top 10 PV module brands used in most debt-financed projects"; and its financial health ranks No.2 in the world and No.1 in China among all PV module makers.

- LONGi Solar Ranks among Global Top 10 PV Module Brands by Bankability

"Bankability" refers to whether projects using the solar products are likely to be offered non-recourse debt financing by banks.

Based on completed projects tracked down by its database, including 5,300 PV projects in the past two years, Bloomberg New Energy Finance made a debt financing brand tiering of global "tier 1" module makers, and LONGi Solar entered TOP10 (by projects after June 2015) with flying colors.

- Financial Health - No.2 in the World, No.1 in China