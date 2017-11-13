Investor meeting on 22 November 2017 Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its third quarter 2017 results after market closing on Tuesday 21 November 2017.



Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Gylfi Sigfússon, CEO, and Hilmar Pétur Valgardsson, CFO, will present the company's third quarter and first nine months 2017 results.



The meeting will be held on Wednesday 22 November 2017 at the company's headquarters in Korngardar 2 in Reykjavík and starts at 8:30 a.m. (GMT). Breakfast will be served from 8:15.



Documents and a recording of the meeting (in Icelandic) will be available after the meeting on Eimskip's investor relations website, www.eimskip.com/investors.