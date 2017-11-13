

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc



Notice of Annual General Meeting



For shareholder advance planning purposes, notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc will be held at the Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford OX4 4GA at 11am on Thursday 12th July 2018. The date will be reconfirmed when the annual accounts are released in May 2018.



Further information



Lucius Cary



Telephone: 01865 784466



