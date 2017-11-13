With reference to a press release published by Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. today on November 13, 2017, at 16:45 CET, the trading in the shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMNP, ISIN code US45254C2008, order book ID 032838) shall be resumed. The trading will be resumed tomorrow November 14, 2017 at 09:00 CET with a normal opening procedure.



