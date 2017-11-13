Ripple may trail just behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash in terms of market cap, but the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency is much less understood than the leading three.That said, investors don't need to understand Ripple in order to feel "FOMO"-otherwise known as the "fear of missing out"-on XRP gains. That part comes naturally as XRP begins to surge.At those moments, investors are willing to shove elderly women and orphans aside to get on board. No one wants to hear another investor say, "I made $100,000 on XRP last month," while.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...