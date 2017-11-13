

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A lithium ion camera battery caught fire and exploded at Orlando International Airport on Friday, which caused a huge panic among the passengers and resulted in cancelation of around 24 flights.



However, a brave security official grabbed the bag and moved it away from the crowd.



According to The Sun, agent Ricardo Perez picked up the bag and placed it between two pillars to absorb the blast if it exploded.



Perez, who works for the Transport Security Administration at Orlando International Airport in Florida, said, 'There were folks all over. Bag went and started smoking. I approached it, I radioed and then I picked up the bag and brought it over to that handicap sign over there in hopes that if it would go off, it would be able to have some of the shock absorbed by those two pillars.'



Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said, 'As a result of the incident, a ground stop was issued and a number of flights were held while passengers were allowed back into the building and security checkpoints reactivated.'



