Newsweek Media Group: Newsweek Events to Host AI and Data Science in Capital Markets Event in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Newsweek Media Group, the family of digital-first media brands that start and shape global conversations that matter ("Company"), today announced its speaker line-up for the AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference to be held in New York on Dec. 6-7. The conference will feature the pre-eminent data scientists from hedge funds and other asset managers who can speak to the latest trends at the intersection of artificial intelligence, data science and trading.

"Newsweek Events' AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference brings together the best minds in artificial intelligence, quantitative finance and data science in the capital markets for hedge funds, money managers and other asset managers seeking an alpha edge," said Alan Press, President of Newsweek Media Group. "We received terrific feedback from our London event on AI earlier this year, so it made perfect sense to extend it to the world's capital of finance, New York City. Like all conferences hosted by Newsweek Events, AI and Data Science in Capital Markets features firsthand customer insights, pioneering vendors and leading industry analysts to help leaders in their fields make informed decisions about their businesses for today and tomorrow."

Newsweek Events launched in early 2017 in the U.K. with the inaugural AI & Data Science in Capital Markets Conference, which attracted more than 420 attendees from 51 nations and received rave reviews from participants. Newsweek Events provides today's consumers and businesses with a more informed and curated global perspective on business, politics and culture across multiple content verticals, with a particular focus on the finance, science, technology and sustainability sectors.

The AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference will feature a number of trends including:

Data source innovation - an exploration of new and exciting data sources currently being swooped upon by hedge funds and asset managers seeking an alpha edge.

Techniques to capture datasets - the process of capturing, cleaning and formatting these large and sometimes noisy datasets is examined in detail, both from the proprietary perspective of large financial players, and also how this is done by third-party vendors.

Portfolio management enhancements and risk management - how to incorporate machine learning and the regulatory response to algorithms that adapt to changes in market conditions; building trust in the industry and wider public, rather than the putative 'black box'.

Newer applications for data science in the capital markets - the extent to which advancements in AI happening in areas such as computer vision, voice recognition and self-driving cars can usefully be applied to finance.

New Pre-Day Workshops Offer Primers from Industry Experts and Academia

In addition to the 50-plus world-class speakers revealing the latest innovations at the intersection of data science and trading, Newsweek has created a workshop pre-day on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the conference venue, NMAI, One Bowling Green.

The workshop pre-day will give participants classroom time with leading data scientists from both the industry and academia.

Two parallel streams will feature:

- a bespoke capital markets, NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute 'hands-on' workshop using their latest GPUs via the cloud; and

- an introduction to systematic trading.

Both are full day courses run by experts in the field (most of the speakers from the main conference). These courses are not included in the main conference passes and are available to purchase separately to add to the value you gain from this unique meeting. In addition to receiving admission to the main conference, workshop attendees will be invited to an 'ice-breaker' reception that will include all of the speakers and delegates from the main conference in addition to the pre-day's attendees, making it an extremely valuable and enjoyable networking opportunity.

AI and Data Science in Capital Markets will feature the following Speakers:

Attend AI and Data Science in Capital Markets this Dec. 6-7 at the National Museum of the Native American in New York. This conference is expected to sell out. Register today to ensure your spot.

http://www.aidataconf.com/registration-page

Media interested in attending AI and Data Science in Capital Markets can contact James Karklins, Chief Marketing Officer, Newsweek Events at j.karklins@newsweek.com.

About Newsweek Media Group

For more information, please visit newsweekgroup.com.

SOURCE: Newsweek Media Group