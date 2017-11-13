Amsterdam Trade Bank Announces Cooperation Agreement With MID-SHIP Capital

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V., a specialized financial institution focused on the entire spectrum of international trade finance, shipping and asset financing, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with MID-SHIP Capital LLC, a merchant banking firm based in New York, focused on delivering principal and investment banking solutions to the energy, commodities and transportation sectors.

Amsterdam Trade Bank and MID-SHIP Capital will expand their individual businesses by offering specialized credits and loans, as well as providing investment banking products and services. The cooperation will enhance the origination and execution capacity of both organizations at a time when client demand for creative capital solutions is paramount. Together, Amsterdam Trade Bank and MID-SHIP Capital, have a unique team of seasoned finance professionals able to deliver tailored products and services that are based on deep knowledge of the complexities and ever-evolving nature of the global energy & transportation markets.

"In MID-SHIP Capital and its partners, we found the unique expertise and industry focus required to broaden the scope of solutions we provide to traders and ship owners alike, expanding our business with principal and investment banking services," said Harris Antoniou, Chief Executive Officer of Amsterdam Trade Bank.

Dean Fezza, Chief Executive Officer of MID-SHIP Capital commented, "We are excited about this cooperation as ATB's management team has deep banking experience, a proven track record and a strategy that aligns perfectly with the sectors we focus on as well as our vision."

About Amsterdam Trade Bank

Amsterdam Trade Bank NV (ATB) is a fully licensed specialized financial institution focused on the entire spectrum of international trade finance (grain, metals & oil), shipping and asset financing. ATB serves an existing client base active in all aspects of international trade, whether they are commodity traders, ship owners or otherwise involved in the global logistics chain. Additionally, ATB offers consumer savings and deposit products in the Netherlands, Germany and Austria. ATB is headquartered in Amsterdam since 1994. ATB operates from a global financial hub and is well-positioned to serve traders and asset owners interested in financing international operations.

About MID-SHIP Capital

MID-SHIP Capital provides principal and investment banking services to the energy, commodities and transportation sectors. Leveraging MID-SHIP Group's industry-leading service capabilities, MID-SHIP Capital's team of finance professionals deliver capital solutions that are based on deep knowledge of the complexities of global supply chains.Investment banking services are offered through MID-SHIP Securities LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MID-SHIP Capital. MID-SHIP Securities is a licensed broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of SIPC (www.sipc.org) and a member of FINRA (www.finra.org).

Founded in 1974, the MID-SHIP Group provides a full range of services covering the entire supply chain, providing clients with a single point of management for their global cargo shipments. MID-SHIP's global team of cargo brokers, ship brokers, chartering and supply chain management specialists manage the transportation and logistics needs of over 200 clients worldwide. The MID-SHIP Group has strategically located offices that span the world including USA (NY, PA, TX, LA, FL), Australia, Brazil, China, Italy, Turkey, and UAE.

Media Contact: Michael Hanson, 1-203-406-0106, Ext 3711, mhanson@mtinetworkusa.com