Helping Prevent the Next Horsegate

Food industry specialists Adele Adams (Director of Adele Adams Associates) and Kassy Marsh (Director of Techni-K Consulting), authors of Assessing Threat Vulnerability for Food Defence, have further developed their thinking to help the food industry provide an increased level of consumer protection.

The horsemeat scandal shocked us all. Knowing that these practices were taking place in modern day food supply chains decimated consumer trust in the food industry. Subsequently the pressure from retailers, certification standards and enforces for robust food defence systems continues to build.

This pioneering methodology for assessing food defence threats has been acknowledged with a foreward from Professor Chris Elliott, author of the government review into the scandal, his comments include:

"The system devised by Adele Adams and Kassy Marsh, to provide a strong shield against the infiltration of food businesses by those wishing to cause damage, is a strong and robust one. Its implementation will, without doubt, leave your business better protected against those wishing to undertake criminal activity."

This unique approach has also been endorsed by leading food retailer M&S and widely communicated to their supply base via an extensive programme of workshops and courses delivered by Adele and Kassy.

With each having over 20 years experience in the food industry, Adele and Kassy's expertise in food safety management systems provided a robust foundation for the creation of their new methodology.

About Adele Adams Associates Ltd

Established in 2003, Adele Adams Associates based near Leeds, West Yorkshire, has been solving food safety and HACCP issues for a broad client base from major blue-chip manufacturers to start-ups. They deliver standard food safety & HACCP courses, achieving a 95% pass rate for our delegates in 2016, but specialise in bespoke training solutions to meet specific competency needs such as the M&S Product Integrity courses. They are known for their highly participative and novel approaches to training using nationally recognised trainers, consultants and associates. For additional information about Adele Adams Associates visit adeleadamsassociates.co.uk or call +44(0)-1943-865065

About Techni-K Consulting Ltd

Based in Derbyshire, Techni-K Consulting Ltd specialise in technical consultancy for Food Manufacturers and SMEs. They assist manufacturers to review, improve or implement new QMS or HACCP systems for standards such as SALSA, BRC and retailer Codes of Practice's. They are team of hands-on consultants, who prefer to assist in 'getting it done' rather than just providing advice. To implement the best possible systems at speed, they also provide a range of documentation packs which sites can take and adapt to meet their needs. They believe in building long term relationships, so that their clients can call upon them, as and when they need. For additional information about Techni-K Consulting visit techni-k.co.uk or call +44-(0)-7955-211023

