London - ETF Securities Limited (ETF Securities) has agreed to sell its European exchange-traded commodity, currency and short-and-leveraged business to WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WisdomTree), the Nasdaq-listed (ticker: WETF) and New York headquartered global exchange-traded product provider.

The business being sold comprises all the European operations excluding the ETF platform. The business being sold to WisdomTree has $17.6* billion of AUM spread across 307 products, including the flagship gold products PHAU and GBS. The business has a comprehensive range of commodity, currency and short-and-leveraged products and more than 50 dedicated staff.

WisdomTree and ETF Securities will work to ensure that integration is seamless and expect no change to the current high standards of service and operations experienced by our customers and partners.

The sale is subject to regulatory approval and is currently anticipated to close in late Q1 2018.

