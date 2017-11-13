Eyetronic Therapy: New Study Proves Long-term Effect

BERLIN, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent study led by Prof. Dr. Carl Erb[*] shows that the treatment with the Eyetronic system resulted in a stop of the progression of glaucoma in approximately 75% of patients one year after the therapy. By applying gentle electrical pulses, the non-invasive treatment method stimulates the optic nerve cells responsible for vision. The positive findings from the long-term study were presented at this year's Deutsche Ophthalmologische Gesellschaft (DOG) Congress in Berlin.

Safety and effectiveness of the electrical optic nerve stimulation (ONS) with Eyetronic have been proven during a multicenter randomized controlled clinical trial resulting in the CE mark approval. A new study[1] led by Prof. Dr. med. Carl Erb has now examined the long-term effect of the therapy. The study included 13 patients (21 eyes) aged 46 to 82 years with an advanced and progressing glaucoma despite therapeutic reduction of the intraocular pressure.

Positive one year results following ONS

The Eyetronic therapy in the trial consisted of ten sessions of 70 to 90 minutes each, applied on ten consecutive working days. The optic nerve was stimulated on both sides by electrical pulses until phosphenes appeared. Before the treatment and approximately one year afterwards the patients underwent a white on white threshold perimetry to measure the central visual field (356 35 days). The mean depth of the field defects was determined with 12,8 7,7 dB before the treatment, and 12,6 7,4 dB after one year.

Protection and regeneration of damaged optic nerve cells

The Eyetronic therapy enables a completely new therapeutic approach to patients suffering from glaucoma and other conditions affecting the optic nerve. By applying gentle electrical pulses to the optic nerve cells responsible for vision, the therapy achieves a two-fold effect: neuroprotection, which prevents further cell degeneration; and neurorestoration, which reactivates nerve tissue, resulting in restored vision. The method is based on a proven mode-of-action and published clinical data. Eyetronic is the first and only treatment that has demonstrated to not only slow down disease progression, but to also restore vision in glaucoma, the leading cause for irreversible blindness in the world, affecting 70 million people globally.

"Our study has shown that 3 out of 4 patients benefit from the treatment - either from a stop in the progression of glaucoma or even from an improvement of their eyesight", says Prof. Dr. Carl Erb. "Based on these results, Eyetronic therapy offers glaucoma patients that currently considered uncurable a safe and almost painless option to either keep or even improve their visual field."

About EBS Technologies

EBS Technologies, based in Berlin, Germany, develops, manufactures and offers systems for medical stimulation therapies. The company holds several patents in the EU, Japan and the USA. The Eyetronic NEXT WAVE' system for the treatment of visual field loss has received a CE mark in combination with a certified quality management system for medical devices according EN ISO 13485.

More information on Eyetronic (formerly: EBS therapy) is available under www.eyetronic.com.

Video about Eyetronic therapy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NW819Ga8uVw&feature=youtu.be

[*]Prof. Dr. med. Carl Erb, Privatinstitut für angewandte Augenheilkunde Berlin, c/o Augenklinik am Wittenbergplatz, Berlin

[1]Erb, C., Ellrich, J., Ein-Jahres-Effekte nach elektrischer Optikusnerv-Stimulation bei progredientem Glaukom. Ophthalmologe 114, Suppl 2: S88, 2017.