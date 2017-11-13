Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal bio-herbicides market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global bio-herbicides market has the presence of a limited number of key global vendors apart from a few regional and local players. The market is dominated by large vendors such as BHA (BioHerbicides Australia), Certified Organics Australia, Emery Oleochemicals, Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals Fertilizers, and MycoLogic and therefore, is highly competitive. These players have a wide range of facilities and a huge geographical presence. AlphaBio Control, Engage Agro USA, and Nexus Bio Science are some of the other prominent vendors.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for agrochemicals and fertilizers research, "One of the key factors that has contributed to the growth of the market is the growing food demand and agricultural land scarcity. Rapid economic growth, increasing population, and limited natural resources in emerging economies has resulted in intense pressure to ensure food security. Rapid increase in population, urbanization, and economic development has impacted these countries significantly. The growing food demand is leading to the increased demand for arable land for agricultural production. The major barriers for these countries include land constraints, natural catastrophe, declining crop yield, and low labor productivity."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BHA (BioHerbicides Australia)

BHA (BioHerbicides Australia) offers novel biological control agents for weed control under its brand name Di-Bak. These products are manufactured in a controlled environment in the company's manufacturing facility. Di-Bak products contain combinations of pathogens, such as fungi, to seize the growth of woody weeds. These bio-herbicides are delivered using capsules containing biological control fungi.

Certified Organics Australia

Certified Organics Australia is mainly involved in manufacturing and distributing a wide range of environment-friendly products. These products are widely used as substitutes for traditional and agricultural chemicals. The company mainly produces new generation bio-herbicides. BioWeed Herbicide is one of the products offered by the company. It is a knockdown, pre-emergent herbicide that inhibits the growth of weed seed on the soil surface or on the plant. The product is also compatible with other herbicides.

Emery Oleochemicals

Emery Oleochemicals offers bio-herbicide products under its Agro Green business unit. The bio-herbicide product portfolio is offered through EMERION. Its bio-herbicide products are widely used in weed control and defoliant industries, and general farming and organic gardening applications. These are commonly used for food crops, field crops, turfs, and ornamental plants. They are used in greenhouses, interiorscapes, around buildings, farmsteads, and industrial sites.

Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals Fertilizers

Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals Fertilizers is one of the key crop protection companies. The company offers various bio-herbicide products in its herbicide product portfolio. These bio-herbicide products are commonly used in the agriculture sector to control the growth of unwanted weeds and plants. Some of the products offered by the company are Bio Herbicides and Bio Herbicide Fertilizer.

MycoLogic

In the bio-herbicides market, MycoLogic offers products to control woody vegetation. The product is mainly designed to restrict the regrowth and resprouting of cut stumps of deciduous tree. These products are commonly used in forestry, pipelines, power lines, and roadways. One of the products offered by the company is Chontrol Peat Paste.

