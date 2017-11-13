Regulatory News:

The Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced its financial communication agenda for 2018.

Event Date 2017 full year sales and results February 19th, 2018 after market closing Annual General Meeting April 6th, 2018 2018 first quarter sales May 2nd, 2018 after market closing 2018 half year results August 6th, 2018 after market closing 2018 third quarter sales November 6th, 2018 after market closing

ABOUT VICAT

The Vicat Group has close to 8,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2,454 million in 2016. The Group operates in eleven countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan and India. Over 68% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

