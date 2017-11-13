sprite-preloader
NATIXIS: NATIXIS: Natixis restated quarterly series

Paris, November 13, 2017/2

Preparation of the Q4-2017 financial disclosures:
2016 & 9M17 restated quarterly series

In view of the new strategic plan, the 2016 & 9M17 quarterly series have been restated for the following changes in business lines organization and in standards for implementation in Q4-2017.

  1. The new businesses organization mainly takes into account:
    • The split of Investment Solutions into two new divisions:
      • Insurance
      • Asset & Wealth management(1)
    • Within CIB:
      • Global finance and Investment banking are now two separate business lines
      • Creation of Global Securities & Financing (GSF), a joint-venture between FIC and Equity derivatives. The joint-venture includes Securities Financing Group (SFG, previously in FIC) and Equity Finance (previously in Equity). Revenues of GSF are equally split between Equity & FIC;
    • Within SFS, Payments division is split out of Financial Services, and constitute a separate business line
    • The removal of the Financial Investments division and its inclusion within the Corporate Center.
  2. Following changes in standards have been included:
    • Increase in capital allocation to our business lines from 10% to 10.5% of the average Basel 3 risk weighted assets;
    • Reduction in normative capital remuneration rate to 2% (compared to 3% previously);

The 2016 & 9M17 quarterly series have been restated on this new basis as if these changes had occurred on 1st January 2016.

These changes affect business lines net revenues, expenses, intermediate aggregates and capital allocation. Overall these adjustments have no impact at NATIXIS level.

The following unaudited appendix, discloses the quarterly 2016 & 9M17 income statements in accordance with this new presentation and these new standards.


Appendix: pro forma quarterly restated series by division

  1. ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT(AWM)
in €m1Q162Q163Q164Q16 2016 1Q172Q173Q17
Net revenues658676649735 2,718 704743766
Asset management(1)624643615700 2,582 671713730
Private Banking 34333435 136 333036
Expenses (493) (493) (471) (523) (1,981) (519) (521) (528)
Gross operating income 165183177211 737 186222239
Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Net operating income 165183177212 738 186223239
Associates 1 1 1 (12) (9) 0 0 0
Other items 18 (2) (2) 2 17 9 0 (1)
Pre-tax profit185182177202 746 195222238
Cost/Income ratio 74.9% 72.9% 72.7% 71.2% 72.9% 73.6% 70.1% 68.8%
Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 74.3% 73.1% 72.9% 71.4% 72.9% 73.2% 70.2% 69.0%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 9.3 10.1 10.2 10.8 10.8 10.6 10.2 10.2
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 3,703 3,627 3,728 3,727 3,696 3,874 3,828 3,715
ROE after tax (Basel 3)(2) 11.9% 12.4% 11.2% 10.3% 11.5% 11.3% 12.5% 13.5%
ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect(2) 12.2% 12.3% 11.1% 10.2% 11.5% 11.5% 12.4% 13.4%

(1) Asset management including Private equity

(2) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

  1. CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
in €m1Q162Q163Q164Q16 2016 1Q172Q173Q17
Net revenues769874744883 3,270 9711,019775
Global markets402501405472 1,780 603547363
FIC-T 287 345 293 312 1,238 388 389 253
Equity 121 123 99 150 493 179 172 103
CVA/DVA desk (7) 33 13 10 49 35 (13) 7
Global finance 301330330320 1,281 312343315
Investment banking(1)54717585 285 8112285
Other 12(28)(66)6 (75) (25)712
Expenses (515) (486) (472) (573) (2,046) (566) (555) (506)
Gross operating income 253389272310 1,224 404464269
Provision for credit losses (71) (53) (50) (21) (195) (29) (48) (16)
Net operating income 182336222290 1,029 375416253
Associates 3 4 3 3 14 3 3 3
Other items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pre-tax profit185340225293 1,043 378418255
Cost/Income ratio 67.1% 55.6% 63.4% 64.9% 62.6% 58.3% 54.4% 65.3%
Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 63.0% 56.7% 64.8% 66.0% 62.6% 55.5% 55.4% 66.5%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 67.0 68.8 64.9 66.1 66.1 64.4 61.3 60.4
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 7,276 7,106 7,408 6,997 7,197 7,136 6,963 6,623
ROE after tax (Basel 3)(2) 6.9% 12.9% 8.2% 12.3% 10.0% 14.7% 16.5% 10.5%
ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect(2) 8.0% 12.5% 7.9% 11.9% 10.0% 15.7% 16.1% 10.2%
  1. Including M&A
  2. Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles
  3. INSURANCE
in €m1Q162Q163Q164Q16 2016 1Q172Q173Q17
Net revenues169158157171 655 189179176
Expenses (99) (88) (89) (102) (378) (129) (102) (99)
Gross operating income 69706969 277 607777
Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Net operating income 69706969 277 607777
Associates 3 1 4 2 9 4 3 2
Other items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pre-tax profit72717271 287 658079
Cost/Income ratio 59.0% 55.5% 56.3% 59.5% 57.6% 68.1% 56.9% 56.2%
Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 54.7% 57.0% 57.9% 60.9% 57.6% 54.9% 61.5% 60.9%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 7.1 6.9 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.4 7.2 7.4
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 724 836 823 850 808 857 871 849
ROE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 22.7% 19.9% 20.7% 20.0% 20.8% 17.7% 21.6% 22.3%
ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect(1) 25.3% 19.1% 19.9% 19.3% 20.8% 25.6% 19.0% 19.6%

(1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

  1. SPECIALIZED FINANCING SERVICES
in €m1Q162Q163Q164Q16 2016 1Q172Q173Q17
Net revenues343342325341 1,352 344347341
Specialized Financing 215212203210 840 219218215
Factoring38393942 158 393938
Sureties & Financial Guarantees 56434745 191 554652
Leasing52594954 213 546152
Consumer Financing 64666363 257 666567
Film Industry Financing 5656 21 565
Payments83818085 329 818383
Financial Services46494345 183 444643
Employee savings plans22252021 89 212221
Securities Services24232324 94 232322
Expenses (226) (222) (216) (221) (885) (233) (228) (229)
Gross operating income 117120109120 466 112118112
Provision for credit losses (13) (17) (12) (16) (57) (21) (14) (13)
Net operating income 10410397105 409 9010499
Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other items 0 31 0 0 31 0 0 0
Pre-tax profit 10413597105 440 9010499
Cost/Income ratio 65.9% 64.9% 66.5% 64.7% 65.5% 67.6% 65.8% 67.1%
Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 63.6% 65.7% 67.3% 65.5% 65.5% 65.6% 66.5% 67.7%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 13.7 14.8 14.6 15.4 15.4 15.2 16.0 15.7
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 1,698 1,694 1,803 1,782 1,745 1,961 1,889 1,907
ROE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 16.1% 20.8% 14.1% 15.4% 16.5% 12.6% 15.1% 14.0%
ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect(1) 17.4% 20.4% 13.7% 15.0% 16.5% 13.6% 14.7% 13.6%

(1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

  1. CORPORATE CENTER
in €m1Q162Q163Q164Q16 2016 1Q172Q173Q17
Net revenues12416148389 723 138122146
Coface162139125203 629 137152167
Others (38)22(77)186 94 1(30)(21)
Expenses (271) (234) (199) (245) (948) (324) (189) (169)
Coface(130)(127)(125)(148) (530) (122)(128)(119)
SRF(79)(35)00 (114) (128)60
Others (62)(71)(74)(97) (305) (74)(66)(50)
Gross operating income (147)(72)(150)144 (225) (186)(67)(23)
Provision for credit losses (4) (19) (7) (24) (54) (20) (5) (26)
Net operating income (151)(91)(157)120 (279) (206)(72)(49)
Associates 0 0 (3) 1 (2) 0 0 0
Other items 11 (73) 105 10 53 1 18 0
Pre-tax profit (139)(164)(55)130 (228) (205)(54)(49)

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investorelations@natixis.com
Pierre-Alexandre Pechmeze T + 33 1 58 19 57 36
Damien Souchet T + 33 1 58 55 41 10
Souad Ed Diaz
Brigitte Poussard

 T + 33 1 58 32 68 11
T + 33 1 58 55 59 21



www.natixis.com (http://www.natixis.com)


(1) Asset management includes Private equity


Natixis restated quarterly series pdf version (http://hugin.info/143507/R/2149413/824881.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NATIXIS via Globenewswire

