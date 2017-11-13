NATIXIS: NATIXIS: Natixis restated quarterly series

Paris, November 13, 2017/2

Preparation of the Q4-2017 financial disclosures:

2016 & 9M17 restated quarterly series

In view of the new strategic plan, the 2016 & 9M17 quarterly series have been restated for the following changes in business lines organization and in standards for implementation in Q4-2017.

The new businesses organization mainly takes into account: The split of Investment Solutions into two new divisions: Insurance Asset & Wealth management (1)

Within CIB : Global finance and Investment banking are now two separate business lines Creation of Global Securities & Financing (GSF), a joint-venture between FIC and Equity derivatives. The joint-venture includes Securities Financing Group (SFG, previously in FIC) and Equity Finance (previously in Equity). Revenues of GSF are equally split between Equity & FIC;

Within SFS , Payments division is split out of Financial Services, and constitute a separate business line

The removal of the Financial Investments division and its inclusion within the Corporate Center. Following changes in standards have been included: Increase in capital allocation to our business lines from 10% to 10.5% of the average Basel 3 risk weighted assets;

Reduction in normative capital remuneration rate to 2% (compared to 3% previously);

The 2016 & 9M17 quarterly series have been restated on this new basis as if these changes had occurred on 1st January 2016.

These changes affect business lines net revenues, expenses, intermediate aggregates and capital allocation. Overall these adjustments have no impact at NATIXIS level.

The following unaudited appendix, discloses the quarterly 2016 & 9M17 income statements in accordance with this new presentation and these new standards.

Appendix: pro forma quarterly restated series by division

ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT(AWM)

in €m 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 Net revenues 658 676 649 735 2,718 704 743 766 Asset management(1) 624 643 615 700 2,582 671 713 730 Private Banking 34 33 34 35 136 33 30 36 Expenses (493) (493) (471) (523) (1,981) (519) (521) (528) Gross operating income 165 183 177 211 737 186 222 239 Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Net operating income 165 183 177 212 738 186 223 239 Associates 1 1 1 (12) (9) 0 0 0 Other items 18 (2) (2) 2 17 9 0 (1) Pre-tax profit 185 182 177 202 746 195 222 238 Cost/Income ratio 74.9% 72.9% 72.7% 71.2% 72.9% 73.6% 70.1% 68.8% Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 74.3% 73.1% 72.9% 71.4% 72.9% 73.2% 70.2% 69.0% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 9.3 10.1 10.2 10.8 10.8 10.6 10.2 10.2 Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 3,703 3,627 3,728 3,727 3,696 3,874 3,828 3,715 ROE after tax (Basel 3)(2) 11.9% 12.4% 11.2% 10.3% 11.5% 11.3% 12.5% 13.5% ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect(2) 12.2% 12.3% 11.1% 10.2% 11.5% 11.5% 12.4% 13.4%

(1) Asset management including Private equity

(2) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

in €m 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 Net revenues 769 874 744 883 3,270 971 1,019 775 Global markets 402 501 405 472 1,780 603 547 363 FIC-T 287 345 293 312 1,238 388 389 253 Equity 121 123 99 150 493 179 172 103 CVA/DVA desk (7) 33 13 10 49 35 (13) 7 Global finance 301 330 330 320 1,281 312 343 315 Investment banking(1) 54 71 75 85 285 81 122 85 Other 12 (28) (66) 6 (75) (25) 7 12 Expenses (515) (486) (472) (573) (2,046) (566) (555) (506) Gross operating income 253 389 272 310 1,224 404 464 269 Provision for credit losses (71) (53) (50) (21) (195) (29) (48) (16) Net operating income 182 336 222 290 1,029 375 416 253 Associates 3 4 3 3 14 3 3 3 Other items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 185 340 225 293 1,043 378 418 255 Cost/Income ratio 67.1% 55.6% 63.4% 64.9% 62.6% 58.3% 54.4% 65.3% Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 63.0% 56.7% 64.8% 66.0% 62.6% 55.5% 55.4% 66.5% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 67.0 68.8 64.9 66.1 66.1 64.4 61.3 60.4 Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 7,276 7,106 7,408 6,997 7,197 7,136 6,963 6,623 ROE after tax (Basel 3)(2) 6.9% 12.9% 8.2% 12.3% 10.0% 14.7% 16.5% 10.5% ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect(2) 8.0% 12.5% 7.9% 11.9% 10.0% 15.7% 16.1% 10.2%

Including M&A Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

INSURANCE

in €m 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 Net revenues 169 158 157 171 655 189 179 176 Expenses (99) (88) (89) (102) (378) (129) (102) (99) Gross operating income 69 70 69 69 277 60 77 77 Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net operating income 69 70 69 69 277 60 77 77 Associates 3 1 4 2 9 4 3 2 Other items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 72 71 72 71 287 65 80 79 Cost/Income ratio 59.0% 55.5% 56.3% 59.5% 57.6% 68.1% 56.9% 56.2% Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 54.7% 57.0% 57.9% 60.9% 57.6% 54.9% 61.5% 60.9% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 7.1 6.9 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.4 7.2 7.4 Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 724 836 823 850 808 857 871 849 ROE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 22.7% 19.9% 20.7% 20.0% 20.8% 17.7% 21.6% 22.3% ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect(1) 25.3% 19.1% 19.9% 19.3% 20.8% 25.6% 19.0% 19.6%

(1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

SPECIALIZED FINANCING SERVICES

in €m 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 Net revenues 343 342 325 341 1,352 344 347 341 Specialized Financing 215 212 203 210 840 219 218 215 Factoring 38 39 39 42 158 39 39 38 Sureties & Financial Guarantees 56 43 47 45 191 55 46 52 Leasing 52 59 49 54 213 54 61 52 Consumer Financing 64 66 63 63 257 66 65 67 Film Industry Financing 5 6 5 6 21 5 6 5 Payments 83 81 80 85 329 81 83 83 Financial Services 46 49 43 45 183 44 46 43 Employee savings plans 22 25 20 21 89 21 22 21 Securities Services 24 23 23 24 94 23 23 22 Expenses (226) (222) (216) (221) (885) (233) (228) (229) Gross operating income 117 120 109 120 466 112 118 112 Provision for credit losses (13) (17) (12) (16) (57) (21) (14) (13) Net operating income 104 103 97 105 409 90 104 99 Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 0 31 0 0 31 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 104 135 97 105 440 90 104 99 Cost/Income ratio 65.9% 64.9% 66.5% 64.7% 65.5% 67.6% 65.8% 67.1% Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 63.6% 65.7% 67.3% 65.5% 65.5% 65.6% 66.5% 67.7% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 13.7 14.8 14.6 15.4 15.4 15.2 16.0 15.7 Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 1,698 1,694 1,803 1,782 1,745 1,961 1,889 1,907 ROE after tax (Basel 3)(1) 16.1% 20.8% 14.1% 15.4% 16.5% 12.6% 15.1% 14.0% ROE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect(1) 17.4% 20.4% 13.7% 15.0% 16.5% 13.6% 14.7% 13.6%

(1) Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

CORPORATE CENTER

in €m 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 Net revenues 124 161 48 389 723 138 122 146 Coface 162 139 125 203 629 137 152 167 Others (38) 22 (77) 186 94 1 (30) (21) Expenses (271) (234) (199) (245) (948) (324) (189) (169) Coface (130) (127) (125) (148) (530) (122) (128) (119) SRF (79) (35) 0 0 (114) (128) 6 0 Others (62) (71) (74) (97) (305) (74) (66) (50) Gross operating income (147) (72) (150) 144 (225) (186) (67) (23) Provision for credit losses (4) (19) (7) (24) (54) (20) (5) (26) Net operating income (151) (91) (157) 120 (279) (206) (72) (49) Associates 0 0 (3) 1 (2) 0 0 0 Other items 11 (73) 105 10 53 1 18 0 Pre-tax profit (139) (164) (55) 130 (228) (205) (54) (49)

