Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, announced its operation in Portugal was recognized by Contact Center World as the "Best In Customer Service" for the Large (Outsourced) category at the Global Top Ranking Performers Conference and Awards in London. Teleperformance in Portugal has 8,000 employees and serves clients from 64 markets in 29 different languages.

"We're honored to have our customer-centric strategy, commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, and advanced practices for data privacy and security recognized by Contact Center World," said João Cardoso, CEO of Teleperformance in Portugal and Chief R&D and Digital Transformation Officer, Teleperformance Group. "This recognition validates the work of our phenomenal team to provide superior customer experiences on behalf of prestigious brands from around the world."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "Congratulations to João Cardoso and our exceptional Teleperformance team in Portugal on winning this global best award for outstanding customer service excellence. Over the years, Teleperformance in Portugal has consistently been a perfect example of being the personal link between brands and their customers. Our entire Teleperformance family is proud of this special achievement."

Since 2009, Teleperformance in Portugal has received over 50 awards from Contact Center World, the largest contact center and customer engagement association, including: Best Technology Innovation Internal Solution, Best Use of Social Media in a Contact Center, Best Sales Campaign Inbound or Outbound, and many more.

