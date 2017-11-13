Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Nov-2017 / 17:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar November 13, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Change of Share of the Entity under the Issuer's Control Krasnodar, November 13, 2017: PJSC "Magnit", Russia's largest food retailer (the "Company", the "Issuer", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share of the entity which is under the Issuer's control. Full company name and address: Joint Stock Company "Tander" 185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia 2310031475 Taxpayer Id Number: Principal State Registration 1022301598549 Number: Object of acquisition: Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of shares Date of change: November 13, 2017 Date of the fact being reported November 13, 2017 to the Issuer: Amount of acquired shares: 1 ,500,000 shares (1.586272% of the total equity) Basis for acquisition: Receipt of shares under Security transfer agreement Amount of votes before 0 votes (0.0% of the total acquisition: number of votes) Amount of votes after 1,500,000 votes (1.586272% of acquisition: the total number of votes) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Joint Stock Company "Tander" (JSC "Tander") 2 ????????? ??? ??????????? ??????????? Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Denis Fedotov (CEO of JSC "Tander") b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of shares under Security transfer agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 0 1,500,000 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0 1,500,000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction November 13, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4841 End of Announcement EQS News Service 628597 13-Nov-2017

