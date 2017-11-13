Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations)

A notification of 8 November 2017 by Axa Investment Managers, with registered office at 6, place de la Pyramide,

FR-92800 Puteaux, shows that an intra-group transfer occurred, Axa Holdings Belgium SA having taken over 197,438 shares in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA from Axa Belgium SA. After this transaction Axa SA holds, directly and indirectly,

a stake of 28.99% in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA.

The notification of 8 November 2017 comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address Axa S.A. 6, place de la Pyramide, 92800 Puteaux (France) Axa Holdings Belgium SA Place du Trône 1, 1000 Brussels Axa Belgium SA Place du Trône 1, 1000 Brussels



TRANSACTION DATE: 3 November 2017

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 3%

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN PASSED: below 25%

DENOMINATOR (unchanged): 4,938,870

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities Axa S.A. 0 0 0 0 0 Axa Holdings Belgium SA 0 197,438 0 4.00% 0 Axa Belgium SA 1,431,883 1,234,445 0 24.99% 0 Total 1,431,883 1,431,883 0 28.99% 0 TOTAL 1,431,883 0 28.99% 0

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 1,431,883 28.99%

The notification and the shareholder structure can be consulted on the website of the company www.leasinvest.be.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate Leasinvest Real Estate

Jean-Louis Appelmans Michel Van Geyte

Chief Executive Officer Chief Investment Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77 T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: jeanlouis.appelmans@leasinvest.be (mailto:jeanlouis.appelmans@leasinvest.be) E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be (mailto:michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be)

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

At present (including the transactions after the closing of the 3rd quarter 2017) the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 901 million on 30 October 2017, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (52%), Belgium (38%) and Austria (10%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of over € 486 million (value 10 November 2017).