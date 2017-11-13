NBR keeps monetary policy rate unchanged at 1.75 % but narrows the interest rate corridor September inflation is driven by volatile food prices, the monetary policy relevant core inflation increased only moderately. Strong economic growth and tight labor market conditions will require the NBR to act soon. The National Bank of Romania (NBR) has kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 1.75 %. By narrowing the corridor around the monetary policy rate from +/- 1.25 to +/- 1 %-points the NBR continued its gradual monetary policy normalization. The deposit facility rate was raised to 0.75 % while the lending facility rate was lowered to 2.75 %. The NBR's interest rate corridor bounds overnight interbank rates, which are highly correlated with longer maturity interbank rates....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...