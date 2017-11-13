sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.11.2017

13.11.2017 | 17:54
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 13

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/11/2017) of £59.88m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/11/2017) of £47.22m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/11/2017 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*265.63p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*260.67p
Ordinary share price269.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV1.46%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share135.50p
ZDP share price137.13p
Premium to NAV1.20%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 10/11/2017
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.75
2McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.37
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.34
4Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.33
5Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p2.26
6Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.13
7Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.09
8Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.08
9Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.01
10Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.99
11Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.94
12Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.92
13Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.85
14Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.83
15Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.80
16Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.79
17Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.76
18Strix Group Plc GBp 11.68
19Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.68
20De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.68

