Stony Hill Corp. Announces Participation at the 2017 Marijuana Business Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Stony Hill Corp. (OTCQB: STNY), a diversified company focused on the legal marijuana industry founded by Damian Marley, announced today that the company will be attending the largest cannabis conference and expo in the world, The Marijuana Business Conference and Exposition ("MJBizCon"), taking place from November 15th-17th, 2017, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chris Bridges, President of Stony Hill Corp. stated, "We look forward to meeting and networking with the 14,000 cannabis business leaders expected to attend MJBizCon, and expect our attendance to generate measurable interest in our company as well as our newest products."

In addition to attending MJBizCon, Stony Hill Corp. will be sponsoring and hosting a coinciding networking event, which will allow existing and current shareholders the opportunity to meet company management as well as test out the company's recently launched hemp-derived CBD product line, Stony Hill CBD.

JJ Southard, Vice President of Products at Stony Hill Corp. commented, "Our Stony Hill CBD line of hemp-derived CBD products are second to none, formulated with the highest quality all natural ingredients. When it comes to our CBD products, the proof is in the pudding, so we look forward to welcoming stakeholders to see for themselves why Stony Hill CBD products are unrivalled."

Since Nevada's recent legalization of marijuana for adult recreational use, the state has become a hotbed for cannabis industry innovation. As Stony Hill Corp. is focused on select investment, branding, real estate, and partnership opportunities in the recreational and medical cannabis industries, company management will be actively evaluating potential investments that show the potential to create substantial value for shareholders.

About Stony Hill Corp.

Stony Hill Corp. (www.stonyhillcorp.com), founded by Damian Marley, is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the cannabis, hemp and CBD industry. The company is focused on select investment, branding, real estate, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

Stony Hill has several strategic partnerships and investments currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and strategic growth opportunities.

