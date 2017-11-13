AURORA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that it is donating nearly $20,000 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Prior to exhibiting at International Quilt Festival Houston, BERNINA announced that it would donate two-percent of its sales revenue generated from the Festival. The International Quilt Festival Houston is the largest annual quilt show in the United States that attracts people from over 35 countries. This year it was held November 3-5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

"BERNINA of America has participated in the International Quilt Festival Houston since its inception 43 years ago, and has 23 BERNINA Dealers in the Houston area. This history, coupled with the connection we have with our customers, compelled us to find a way to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey and help rebuild the community. We hope this donation, along with the donations of many others, will help make a difference," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America.

The International Quilt Festival Houston takes place each fall in Houston, Texas and attracts 55,000 people from over 35 countries. With more than 1,000 booths and 500 classes and lectures, the public can experience great shopping opportunities and learn new skills. The International Quilt Market is the only wholesale tradeshow for the worldwide quilting, textile, and soft crafts industry. The spring edition is held in Chicago each year and will take place April 12-14, 2018. For more information about upcoming Quilt Festivals, visit www.quilts.com.

About BERNINA

